John McGinn: Hibs reject £750,000 Nottingham Forest approach for Scotland midfielder

John McGinn (right) was in Hibs' starting line-up against Dundee on Sunday

Hibernian say they have turned down an offer of about £750,000 from Nottingham Forest for midfielder John McGinn.

The 22-year-old, who has three Scotland caps, joined Hibs from St Mirren in July 2015, signing a four-year contract at Easter Road.

Asked if he anticipated further offers, Hibs head coach Neil Lennon told BBC Scotland: "Possibly.

"But the initial bid is nowhere near our valuation of the player. I think it was round about £750,000."

Forest, managed by Mark Warburton, have already bought striker Jason Cummings from Hibs this summer.

"They will have to come again and, even if they do, that will be a decision the club make and the club makes the decision for what's best for the club," said Lennon.

"John's on a two-year contract and we know he's an asset.

"We have a valuation of the player and, until it's met, we don't have a decision to make."

McGinn, who was in Hibs' starting line-up as they drew 1-1 away to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, moved to Hibs after St Mirren joined the Edinburgh outfit in the Championship following relegation.

Jason Cummings has scored three goals in four Nottingham Forest appearances

He had rejected the offer of a new contract, Hibs paid an undisclosed development fee for his services and the Buddies would be due 30% of any future transfer fee.

McGinn helped Lennon's side win the Championship title and promotion last season and the head coach appears hopeful that McGinn will still be at Easter Road by the time the summer transfer window closes on Thursday.

"We know he can improve," said Lennon. "He was okay today - some of his game was good and some of it wasn't so good - so maybe that speculation is affecting him a little bit.

"But, once we get the window out of the way, hopefully he will settle down and show the performances he was showing at the start of the season."

Forest boss Warburton, who left Rangers in February, also signed winger Barrie McKay from the Ibrox outfit in July.

Last week, Scotland midfielder Liam Bridcutt joined Forest from English Championship rivals Leeds United.

Lennon does not expect to add to his own squad - unless McGinn is sold.

"Maybe one or two players out on loan," he replied when asked if there would be any further business this week.

"But, as far as bringing anyone in, I'm very happy with what I've got and the balance we've got."