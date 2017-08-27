Aberdeen: Adam Rooney sends goal warning to Stevie May over starting place

Adam Rooney (right) scored in his second appearance of the season

Adam Rooney has warned Stevie May and other new Aberdeen signings they face a battle to stay in the team.

Rooney has been struggling with a thigh injury this season but came off the bench to score the winner in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Hamilton Academical.

"I've been here and there has always been strikers coming in and I've always held my own so it's not going to be any different," said the Irishman.

"I want to play every week. You don't want to be sitting on the bench."

May was signed from Preston North End and has scored twice in three games, while Nicky Maynard came in from MK Dons and Greg Stewart has arrived on loan from Birmingham City.

Greg Stewart and Stevie May have helped Aberdeen to the top of the Premiership

But Republic of Ireland striker Rooney found the net in only his second substitute appearance since recovering from injury.

"You want to be playing as a striker," he said after helping the Dons go two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and earning praise from manager Derek McInnes.

"You want to be up there scoring goals and helping the team and win games.

"To come on and make an impact after that frustrating injury feels like the season has only really started now.

"I'm delighted, it's nice to score a winner, but the main thing was four wins out of four for us."