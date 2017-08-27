Iwobi ruled out of Nigeria's World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon

Nigeria's Alex Iwobi will miss both 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon through injury

Nigeria have suffered a blow ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo on Friday, after Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi withdrew from the squad with a thigh muscle strain.

The 21-year-old will also miss the away leg against African champions Cameroon in Yaounde on 4 September, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Iwobi was due to join the Super Eagles training camp on Monday after Arsenal's Premier League game at Liverpool on Sunday.

Iwobi, the nephew of legendary Nigeria star Jay-Jay Okocha, had played in Nigeria's first two World Cup qualifiers against Zambia and Algeria, scoring in a 2-1 win in Zambia in October last year.

He has been replaced in Nigeria's squad by CSKA Moscow striker Aaron Samuel, who was placed on standby last week.

Samuel made the last of seven international appearances two years ago.