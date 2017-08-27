Steven Fletcher and Tom Cairney withdraw from the Scotland squad

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher has withdrawn from the squad along with Tom Cairney

Steven Fletcher and Tom Cairney will miss Scotland's World Cup qualifying double-header with Lithuania and Malta after withdrawing from the squad.

Striker Fletcher was substituted after 74 minutes of Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 with Burton on Saturday.

Fulham midfielder Cairney played all of the 2-0 win over Ipswich but had been struggling with a knee injury.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan will now decide whether to replace the pair before Friday's first game in Vilnius.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is a possible replacement, with his manager Brendan Rodgers last week admitting he was "surprised" he had been omitted from the squad after three goals this season.

The Scottish champions' Ryan Christie also took his goals tally to three on Saturday for league leaders Aberdeen, where he is on loan for the season.

Scotland sit fourth in Group F, four points behind second-placed Slovakia as they look to earn at least a play-off spot for the World Cup in Russia next summer.