Scottish Gossip: Gary Mackay-Steven, Aberdeen, Celtic, Scotland, Rangers, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has accused Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton of trying to unsettle Scotland midfielder John McGinn by lodging a 'laughable' bid of £750,000 for a player he values at £5m.(Daily Mail)

With four days to go of the summer transfer window, Celtic are working hard to bring Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts back to Glasgow on loan. The player is keen on the move. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven had to be plucked from the River Kelvin in Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday morning after being on a night out.(Sun)

Ryan Christie says he and Aberdeen team-mates such as Kenny McLean, Graeme Shinnie and Stevie May won't be "overly gutted" about being omitted from Gordon Strachan's Scotland squad. (Sun)

Could Craig Levein be about to return to the Hearts dugout?

Scotland will play their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on a plastic pitch, the first time they have played on such a surface in a qualifying match. Celtic captain Scott Brown said of the artificial surface at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius that "there is probably folk playing five-a-sides on it now".(Daily Record)

Brown is not in favour of senior matches being played on plastic pitches, but the match in Vilnius will be one of four games he plays on an artificial surface in the space of four weeks - against Astana in Kazakhstan on Wednesday night, away to Kilmarnock in the league last weekend and away to Hamilton a week on Friday. (Scotsman)

Manager Pedro Caixinha pleads with the Rangers fans to give his new-look team time to find their feet after another lacklustre display against Ross County. Rangers won the match in Dingwall 3-1.(National)

With 10 new players at Ibrox already, Caixinha will leave his director of football Mark Allen to oversee any transfer activity in the coming days. The Gers boss said: "I will go to a university class in Portugal this week. I will be in contact with Mark. We know what we want. We are working on what we want and we hope to get it."(Scotsman)

Rangers' attacking right-back James Tavernier believes his team are still in the title hunt. "It's a tough league, and we've got to concentrate on it win by win," he said.(Evening Express)

The odds are shortening on Hearts' director of football Craig Levein becoming the club's new head coach, now that Billy Davies has pulled out. Steven Pressley, the club's former captain, had been tipped to replace Ian Cathro. (Sun)

Rivaldo Coetzee's proposed move from South African club Ajax Cape Town to Celtic has fallen through after the defender failed a medical on the grounds of "underlying problems with his right foot".(Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

If injury continues to prevent world number two Andy Murray from playing, he could drop to number 16 in the rankings by the time the Australian Open begins in January. (Daily Mail)

His hip injury could place in doubt the Andy Murray Live event at The Hydro in Glasgow on 7 November. (Daily Express)