West Bromwich Albion: Bristol City sign winger Jonathan Leko on a season's loan

Jonathan Leko made his West Bromwich Albion debut at the age of 16, in September 2015

Bristol City have signed sign teenage West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko on a season's loan.

"We need to get Jonathon out playing league football and, at Championship level, this is a great opportunity," said Albion head coach Tony Pulis.

"He has genuine pace and versatility," said City boss Lee Johnson. "We're always on the look-out for quality."

The England Under-19 international, 18, is free to make his City debut after this weekend's international break.

City, who have picked up six points from their opening five Championship games, are due to play their next game at Reading on Saturday, 9 September.

Leko is in the second year of a three-year deal, his first professional contract, signed in June 2016.

Having become the first player born in 1999 to make a Premier League appearance, when he came off the bench at Sunderland in April 2016, he has since gone on to make 14 top-flight appearances for the Baggies, including three starts.

