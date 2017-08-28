Craig Levein: Hearts director of football returns to dugout as manager

Craig Levein was instrumental in appointing the club's previous head coach, Ian Cathro, who was sacked

Hearts director of football Craig Levein is to be the club's new manager.

The former Scotland boss, 52, was previously in charge of the Tynecastle club from 2000-04.

As director of football since May 2014, Levein oversaw the appointment of the previous two Hearts head coaches, Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro.

Cathro was sacked on 1 August and under-20s coach Jon Daly has been in interim charge of the first team for their past four matches.

Levein has also managed Cowdenbeath, Leicester City, Raith Rovers and Dundee United.

Daly said after Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Motherwell that, despite the loss at Fir Park, he felt he had "steadied the ship".

"Have I done enough? That's not my decision to make," Daly told BBC Scotland.

"We've had four difficult away trips and got four points."

Daly was considered for the position and former players Paul Hartley and Steven Pressley were interviewed for it.

Billy Davies, Steve McClaren and Dougie Freedman had already ruled themselves out of the running.

