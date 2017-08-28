Siem de Jong: Dutch midfielder rejoins Ajax from Newcastle

De Jong made 26 appearances for Newcastle, mostly as a substitute

Ajax have re-signed Dutch midfielder Siem de Jong from Newcastle for a reported £4m fee.

The 28-year-old joined the Magpies from Ajax in 2014 for an undisclosed fee on a six-year contract, but struggled with injuries, including a collapsed lung.

He made just 26 appearances, mostly as a substitute, but played 23 times during a loan spell at Ajax's rivals PSV Eindhoven last season.

De Jong had targeted a top-four finish when he joined Newcastle.

It would have brought the club Champions League football, but instead they were relegated to the Championship at the end of his second season.