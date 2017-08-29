World Cup qualifiers: Wales boss Chris Coleman calm on 'disruptive' transfers

Midfielder Joe Ledley is one of the Wales players in search of a new club

2018 World Cup qualifiers Date: Saturday, 2 September Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Manager Chris Coleman will allow Wales players on World Cup qualifying duty to leave camp and complete "disruptive" transfer deals if they have to.

The Wales squad assembled on Monday to face Austria in Cardiff on 2 September, then Moldova three days later.

With the transfer deadline closing on Thursday, Coleman knows his plans might be disturbed by players moving clubs.

"If there's something there for you as a player, you have to go and take it," Coleman said.

"In football 24 hours is a long time. Who's to say a club might say we've got a better offer now?"

Midfielder Joe Ledley, without a club since leaving Crystal Palace in June, is one player who could be involved in negotiations this week.

As a free agent, the 30-year-old could join a club after the window closes but Coleman says Ledley can conduct transfer negotiations - as long as it is done well before Saturday's game with Austria.

Chris Coleman discusses his future as Wales manager, hinting he has not ruled out staying on past the 2018 World Cup campaign.

"It's Joe's future and he could go and sign for this club or that club," Coleman said.

"I've had that as a manager myself. A player stalled, I waited and ended up with a better offer of a better player.

"I wouldn't begrudge Joe travelling anywhere if it was for a move he wanted.

"But if it comes to Thursday or Friday - because he's a free agent - that'll have to wait.

"It's all about this game, it's not even about the second game, and depending on where he is physically and what part he'll play, that will dictate whether he'll be jumping in a car to go somewhere or be staying with us."

Coleman had experience of such upheaval 12 months ago when the transfer window fell in the week of the opening 2018 World Cup qualifier at home to Moldova.

Hal Robson-Kanu left Wales' base in the Vale of Glamorgan to complete a transfer to West Bromwich Albion.

"It is disruptive, but what can you say if it's for the good of the player?" Coleman said.

"I couldn't say to Hal, 'You can't go there, you have to come here with us because we've got a meeting'.

"Let's say he misses out on that West Brom deal - what are you going to get out of that?

"For the sake of a night, it's not a big deal. Luckily most of our players know our plan."

Forward Gareth Bale returns after suspension but Wales are assessing the fitness of Aaron Ramsey, after the midfielder suffered a kick to his calf in Arsenal's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Ramsey came in for heavy criticism for failing to protect the Arsenal defence at Anfield and was withdrawn at half-time.

Wales already have issues in midfield for the Austria game as they seek to close the four-point gap on Group D front-runners Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.

Joe Allen is suspended, Emyr Huws is out with an Achilles problem and Ledley has not played a club game for nearly seven months.

Leicester's Andy King and David Edwards, who left Wolves to join Reading last weekend, have also had limited game-time this season.