Jeremie Boga: Birmingham City sign midfielder on season loan from Stamford Bridge

Jeremie Boga made his Premier League debut in Chelsea's shock opening day 3-2 home loss to Burnley - but was substituted on 18 minutes for tactical reasons following Gary Cahill's red card

Birmingham City have signed young Chelsea midfielder Jeremie Boga on a season's loan from Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old Marseille-born Ivory Coast international has spent the last two seasons on loan, with French side Rennes and Granada, in Spain.

He was capped by France at under-16, under-17 and under-19 level, but then switched to Ivory Coast earlier this year, making his debut in June.

Boga becomes City boss Harry Redknapp's ninth signing of the summer.

He follows the Championship club's triple signing last week of Arsenal full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall, plus Southampton's Sam Gallagher on loan until the end of the season.

During the close season Redknapp had already completed the re-signing of midfielder Craig Gardner from West Bromwich Albion, while also signing Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale, Barnsley defender Marc Roberts, Senegal international midfielder Cheikh N'Doye from French side Angers and Luton Town striker Isaac Vassell.

Redknapp's Blues have started the new Championship campaign with just one win from their first five league games, as well as being knocked out of the EFL Cup by his old club Bournemouth.

