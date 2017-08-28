Transfer gossip: Sanches, Coutinho, Costa, Can, Sanchez, Lemar, Sakho, Evans

For completed deals, check our transfers page and watch Football Gossip Live where we discuss the latest news and rumours.

Transfer news

Swansea are serious contenders to sign Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches. (Wales Online)

Manchester City plan to make a last-ditch bid for 28-year-old Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. (Goal)

Chelsea are close to selling 28-year-old striker Diego Costa back to Atletico Madrid in a £30m deal. (Mirror)

Manchester City are expected to make a fresh bid for defender Jonny Evans, 29, after Leicester failed with a £21m offer. (Mirror)

Liverpool have had two bids rejected by Monaco for 21-year-old winger Thomas Lemar. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace are close to a £25m agreement with Liverpool for the signing of 27-year-old defender Mamadou Sakho. (Mail)

Brazil's team doctor Michael Simoni says Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho's back problem is due to stress over his future. The 25-year-old is a target for Barcelona. (Sun)

Juventus chief Beppe Marotta says the Serie A champions will make a fresh move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 23, in January. (Premium Sport, via Talksport)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, 34, will stay at Napoli despite an offer from Paris St-Germain. (AS - in Spanish)

Barcelona director Robert Fernandez says the club intend to sign one or two more players before the transfer window shuts, having completed a £135.5m deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Juventus have moved closer to signing Schalke's 29-year-old Germany defender Benedikt Howedes. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Everton will reject Olympiakos' offer for 29-year-old winger Kevin Mirallas. (Het Laatste Nieuws, via Talksport)

Norwich City are interested in Bristol City defender Aden Flint, 28, who is also a target for Birmingham City. (Birmingham Mail)

Midfielder Ravel Morrison, 24, is set to join Mexican club Atlas on a season-long loan deal from Lazio. (La Aficion - in Spanish)

Former Newcastle midfielder Remy Cabella, 27, is set to join Saint-Etienne on loan from Marseille. (L'Equipe - in French)

Meanwhile...

Manchester United have resurfaced a private road outside their Carrington training ground to protect their players' luxury cars. (Sun)

Barcelona's new £96m signing Ousmane Dembele failed to impress fans with an embarrassing attempt at kick-ups during his Nou Camp unveiling. (Mail)

Nottingham Forest fans appeared to come to blows as the City Ground ran out of pies during the weekend defeat by Leeds. (Mirror)

Best of Monday's transfer news

Paris St-Germain have reached an agreement for the loan of 18-year-old Monaco's France forward Kylian Mbappe with an option to buy for £166m. (L'Equipe - in French)

Liverpool have made an inquiry to sign 21-year-old Monaco's France midfielder Thomas Lemar for a club record fee of up to £55m. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are optimistic a deal can be struck for £30m-rated Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Daily Telegraph)

The future of Crystal Palace's Dutch manager Frank de Boer is in doubt after three defeats from the opening three games of the Premier League season. (Guardian)

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is battling to save his job after failing to secure a point in the first three games. (Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has left open the possibility of Belgium striker Divock Origi, 22, going out on loan provided the club can bring in players before the transfer window closes. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is preparing to leave the Gunners for Inter Milan just a year after the Germany international, 25, joined them for £35m from Valencia. (ESPN)