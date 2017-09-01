Women's Champions League: Chelsea Ladies face Bayern Munich in last 32

French champions Lyon won their second consecutive European title in Cardiff in June

Chelsea Ladies will face German league runners-up Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League last 32.

Friday's draw also pitted Manchester City against Austrian side St Polten, while Scottish league champions Glasgow City face BIIK-Kazygurt of Kazakhstan.

Manchester City and Glasgow City were seeded, while Chelsea - runners-up in 2016 Women's Super League - were not.

The first legs will be played on 4-5 October, with the seeded sides at home for the second legs on 11-12 October.

England right-back Lucy Bronze's new side, holders Lyon, who are bidding for a record fifth European title after winning back-to-back Champions League crowns, start their campaign against Polish side Medyk Konin.

Elsewhere, Spanish league winners Atletico Madrid were drawn against German champions Wolfsburg, who knocked out Chelsea in both of the past two seasons.

Women's FA Cup winners Manchester City reached the semi-finals for the first time in 2016-17, eventually being eliminated by Lyon.

Arsenal are the only British women's side to have won the European Cup, back in 2007.

Full draw:

Stjarnan (ISL) v Rossiyanka (RUS)

Fiorentina (ITA) v Fortuna Hjorring (DEN)

Apollon (CYP) v Linkoping (SWE)

Montpellier (FRA) v Zvezda-2005 (RUS)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Glasgow City (SCO)

Gintra Universitetas (LTU) v FC Zurich (SUI)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Wolfsburg (GER)

LSK Kvinner (NOR) v Brondby (DEN)

Ajax (NED) v Brescia (ITA)

St. Polten (AUT) v Manchester City (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munchen (GER)

Minsk (BLR) v Slavia Praha (CZE)

Medyk Konin (POL) v Lyon (FRA, holders)

PAOK (GRE) v Sparta Praha (CZE)

Olimpia Cluj (ROU) v FC Rosengard (SWE)

Avaldsnes (NOR) v Barcelona (ESP)