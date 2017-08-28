Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Chelsea set to sign Arsenal midfielder

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Arsenal from Southampton in August 2011

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the brink of joining Premier League champions Chelsea.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, will be out of contract next summer and has refused to sign a new deal at Emirates Stadium.

The England international has started every game for the Gunners so far this season, including Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, when he was substituted.

Chelsea have declined to comment but it is understood they have agreed a transfer fee with their London rivals.

Liverpool have also shown an interest, but the former Southampton player is set to move to Stamford Bridge.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would be Chelsea's fifth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of striker Alvaro Morata, goalkeeper Willy Caballero, defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

More to follow.