Nikola Vlasic: Everton close to deal for Hadjuk Split forward

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer

Nikola Vlasic
Nikola Vlasic, top, has played for Croatia at every age group level up to under-21

Everton are hoping to agree a deal worth about £10m for Hajduk Split's teenage forward Nikola Vlasic.

The 19-year-old is a Croatia Under-21 international and can play in both midfield and attack.

He impressed Everton manager Ronald Koeman and director of football Steve Walsh in their recent Europa League qualifying tie with Hajduk.

Koeman is intent on signing a high-profile striker and left-sided defender before Thursday's transfer deadline.

