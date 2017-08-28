Linfield forward Paul Smyth completes transfer to Queens Park Rangers

Paul Smyth in action during Linfield's Champions League qualifier against Celtic

Linfield forward Paul Smyth has completed his transfer to English Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Smyth, 19, signed a two-year deal with the London club after undergoing a medical on Monday.

QPR have been chasing the Northern Ireland Under-21 for some time and agreed terms with Linfield on Saturday.

"I am pleased that Paul is going to get his opportunity," said Linfield manager David Healy after Smyth's final Blues appearance against Ballymena United.

"He has the ability but the hard work starts for him now.

"He has been a shining light for us and gave us a spark when he came into the side shortly after I was appointed manager."

Smyth, who will turn 20 in two weeks, helped Linfield to a league and cup double in his first full season with the club.