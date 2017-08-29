Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Levein, Scotland, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Nottingham Forest, managed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, will make a second bid to prise Scotland midfielder John McGinn from Hibernian before the transfer window closes on Thursday. (Daily Record, print edition)

Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers are in a straight fight for Sheffield Wednesday and Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes, who will be allowed to leave Hillsborough for around £7m. (Daily Telegraph, print edition)

Craig Levein needed persuasion from Hearts' board to return to the dugout as head coach after his spell as director of football as the Scottish Premiership club searched for a successor to the sacked Ian Cathro. (The Scotsman)

Scotland assistant Mark McGhee says in-form Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor was overlooked for the latest national squad because West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison, Crystal Palace's James McArthur and Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan are the players in possession and seasoned performers at the top level. (The Scotsman)

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston, who has received his first call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad, was invited to join the senior squad's training on Monday to gain extra experience. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger James Forrest has told Patrick Roberts, who has returned to the Scottish champions on loan from Manchester City, that he will have a fight on his hands to get into the starting line-up. (Evening Times)

Scotland assistant Mark McGhee has admitted he is disappointed to see national under-21 winger Oliver Burke quit Bundesliga outfit Leipzig but is convinced the 20-year-old can now shine in the English top flight after his £15m transfer to West Brom. (Daily Record)

Jordan Archer, the Millwall goalkeeper called into Scotland's senior squad for the first time, has thanked former national under-21 coach Jim Leighton for helping him recover from losing six goals to England's young side four years ago. (The Scotsman)

Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain, who has been left out of the latest Scotland squad, has admitted his form has not justified his own inclusion. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian midfielder Vykintas Slivka believes his Lithuania side can beat Scotland in Friday's World Cup qualifier but thinks the artificial surface in Vilnius will only give the home team a slight advantage. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Lithuania's artificial pitch will pose no problems for Scotland in Friday's World Cup qualifier, according to St Johnstone full-back Richard Foster, who played there earlier this season in his side's Europa League defeat by Trakai. (The National)

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency Environment and Scottish Natural Heritage have opposed US president Donald Trump's plan for a second 18-hole golf course at Trump International Golf Links Scotland resort on the Aberdeenshire coast. (Daily Record)