Linfield manager David Healy praises the "huge contribution" made to the club by Paul Smyth as the forward's transfer to Championship side Queen's Park Rangers is confirmed.
Smyth, 19, completed a medical with QPR on Monday after playing his last game for the Blues in the 1-0 Irish Premiership win over Ballymena United on Saturday.
"His impact has been immense and I wish him well. QPR have good coaches and it's a great stepping stone for him to go on and express himself and hopefully become a proper good footballer," said Healy.