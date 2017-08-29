BBC Sport - Linfield manager David Healy lauds QPR-bound Paul Smyth's 'huge contribution'

Healy lauds Smyth's 'huge contribution' to Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy praises the "huge contribution" made to the club by Paul Smyth as the forward's transfer to Championship side Queen's Park Rangers is confirmed.

Smyth, 19, completed a medical with QPR on Monday after playing his last game for the Blues in the 1-0 Irish Premiership win over Ballymena United on Saturday.

"His impact has been immense and I wish him well. QPR have good coaches and it's a great stepping stone for him to go on and express himself and hopefully become a proper good footballer," said Healy.

