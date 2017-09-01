Jaanai Gordon: Cheltenham Town sign former West Ham United striker

Jaanai Gordon did not play a senior first-team game for West Ham

Cheltenham Town have signed unattached former West Ham United striker Jaanai Gordon on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old has joined the League Two club on an undisclosed-length deal.

Gordon's career started at Peterborough and loan spells at Nuneaton and Newport followed his 2014 move to West Ham.

"Jaanai has trained with us for a few weeks so we have seen his ability and when he became available we were delighted to secure his services," boss Gary Johnson told the club website.

