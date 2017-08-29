Jordan Hugill: Preston North End reject forward's transfer request

Jordan Hugill has scored four goals in his last 10 competitive games for Preston North End

Preston North End forward Jordan Hugill has handed in a transfer request which the Championship club have rejected.

The 25-year-old has scored 23 goals in 91 appearances for Preston since joining the club on a two-year deal from Port Vale in June 2014.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire after Saturday's draw at Middlesbrough, boss Alex Neil said he wanted to keep players at the club, not sell them.

"We are not in the market to sell our best players," Neil said.

"I am not going to break this team up - we want to have a right go this season and see where it takes us."

Hugill has scored three goals in all competitions and has made six appearances for the Lilywhites this season.