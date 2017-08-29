Sone Aluko: Reading to sign Nigeria forward from Fulham

Sone Aluko played against Reading in last season's Championship play-off semi-final

Reading have agreed a deal to sign Fulham forward Sone Aluko in a deal believed to be worth around £7.5m.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international, who can play up front or on the wing, will move to Madejski Stadium after just over a year at Craven Cottage.

He started out with Birmingham City and went on to play for Aberdeen, Rangers and Hull before joining the Londoners.

Aluko has yet to find the net in four appearances this season, including a 1-1 draw at Reading earlier this month.

He was left out of the Fulham side that recorded their first win of the campaign last weekend, beating Ipswich 2-0.

