Hibs knocked out of Women's Champions League after draw with Cluj

Lucy Graham scored four goals over three matches in Group 2

Hibernian were knocked out of the Women's Champions League despite remaining unbeaten in qualifying.

Lucy Graham scored for the third game running in Group 2 to cancel out Alexandra Lunca's opener for Olimpia Cluj on Monday.

The game ended 1-1 and Hibs finished second in the group, two points behind hosts Cluj.

However, they did not progress as the best-placed runner-up, that honour going to Zurich in Group 6.

All 10 group winners also go into the knock-out phase - the last 32 round in which Hibs' domestic rivals Glasgow City start their campaign.

In Monday's other Group 2 match, Kharkiv beat Swansea City 9-0.