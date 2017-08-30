Tunisia's Aymen Abdennour loaned to Marseille from Valencia

Tunisia defender Aymen Abdennour has signed for French club Marseille on loan deal from Spain's Valencia.

The 28-year-old returns to France after two seasons in Spain.

He previously played for Toulouse and Monaco, in Ligue 1.

Abdennour played in all four of Tunisia's games at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year but missed the end of the Spanish season through injury.

He had seemed set to join Russian club Zenit St Petersburg a few days ago before deciding on Marseille.

The Carthage Eagles coach Nabil Maaloul decided not to call Abdennour for their crucial upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers home and away to DR Congo.

The two sides are joint-top of Group A with six points each after two qualifiers so far.