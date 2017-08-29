Scottish Challenge Cup: Montrose beat Ayr United on penalties
Montrose beat Ayr United at Somerset Park on penalties in the first of this week's Scottish Challenge Cup second-round ties.
Iain Campbell put Montrose ahead in the second minute but Craig Moore levelled for the League One side before half-time.
The tie went to extra-time but there would be no further scoring.
And the League Two team progressed to the next round after winning 6-5 in the penalty shoot-out.
The 15 remaining round two fixtures take place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with two teams each from Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland entering the competition. There are also six Scottish Premiership club under-20s sides still in the competition.
Weekend fixtures
Saturday unless stated
Stranraer v Partick Thistle U20 (Fri)
Dumbarton v Connah's Quay Nomads
Aberdeen U20 v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South
Buckie Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
Crusaders v Motherwell U20
Dundee United v Alloa Athletic
Elgin City v Bray Wanderers
Hamilton Academical U20 v Cove Rangers
Peterhead v Annan Athletic
Raith Rovers v Ross County U20
Spartans v Linfield
St Mirren v Hearts U20
Sligo Rovers v Falkirk
The New Saints v Livingston (Sun)