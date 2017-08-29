Scottish Challenge Cup: Montrose beat Ayr United on penalties

Montrose beat Ayr United at Somerset Park on penalties in the first of this week's Scottish Challenge Cup second-round ties.

Iain Campbell put Montrose ahead in the second minute but Craig Moore levelled for the League One side before half-time.

The tie went to extra-time but there would be no further scoring.

And the League Two team progressed to the next round after winning 6-5 in the penalty shoot-out.

The 15 remaining round two fixtures take place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with two teams each from Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland entering the competition. There are also six Scottish Premiership club under-20s sides still in the competition.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday unless stated

Stranraer v Partick Thistle U20 (Fri)

Dumbarton v Connah's Quay Nomads

Aberdeen U20 v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South

Buckie Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Crusaders v Motherwell U20

Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

Elgin City v Bray Wanderers

Hamilton Academical U20 v Cove Rangers

Peterhead v Annan Athletic

Raith Rovers v Ross County U20

Spartans v Linfield

St Mirren v Hearts U20

Sligo Rovers v Falkirk

The New Saints v Livingston (Sun)