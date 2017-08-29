Patrick Roberts: Celtic ideal place to develop as a player, says winger after loan move

Roberts says a return to Celtic gives him the platform to develop as a player

Patrick Roberts says Celtic is "the best place to develop" after returning to the Premiership club on loan.

The 20-year-old winger spent 18 months with Celtic before moving back to parent club Manchester City at the end of last season.

Reflecting on his season-long loan, Roberts said: "Just to get back into things again will be good for me.

"Everyone knows my feelings on the club and how we performed last year; this team has a tremendous group of lads."

Roberts scored 17 goals and helped Celtic win two league titles, one Scottish Cup and a League Cup in his first spell at Celtic Park.

"For me, the best place to develop is here," he said. "Especially with the manager and the coaches here that will give me the platform to do that. That was my thinking.

'Manchester City were good to me'

"Especially going into training today, [it] doesn't feel like I've been away at all. Just to get back into things again will be good for me."

Roberts turned down potential moves to Nice and Southampton in order to return to Scotland's top flight.

"Manchester City understood my position," says Roberts

"It was a long pre-season and it could've been any time I came back," said the winger. "But that's not down to me, I have to keep playing my football wherever I am.

"Once it's sorted then I can get on with my football, which I'm going to do. So, I'm looking forward to the games ahead and the season.

"Manchester City were good to me - we had a few chats and they understood my position. Me wanting to come back here was [in my best interests] and, at the end of the day, I'm the one playing the football, so I've got to be the one making the decision. They were really good to me and allowed it to happen.

"I knew that Brendan Rodgers and all the coaches wanted me back and that I'd love to be back. Once the two clubs agreed [a deal] it was more or less go - it was just about when.

"Obviously, a few fans were getting frustrated and I'm just glad it's all sorted and I can kick on for the rest of the season."