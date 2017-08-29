Roy Keane jokes former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs would be worth £2bn in the current transfer market.

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager says fellow ex-Red Devils players Ruud van Nistelrooy and David Beckham would be worth £1bn but adds he would go for a modest £3.75m, the fee United paid for him in 1993.

Earlier this summer, Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for £200m, with Barca signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could be worth £135.5m.