Pape Souare: Crystal Palace defender back in action

Souare joined Palace in February 2015 on a three-and-half-year deal from Lille

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has made his first appearance since breaking his thighbone and jaw in a horrific car crash almost a year ago.

The 27-year-old had to be airlifted to hospital after crashing on the M4 in September 2016, and only returned to full training earlier this month.

Senegal international Souare played 45 minutes for Palace Under-23s as they were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest.

He had a chance to give Palace a 2-0 lead on 41 minutes but headed wide.

After the match Souare tweeted: "Glad to get some minutes under my belt. Feeling good."