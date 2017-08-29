Checkatrade Trophy: Coventry City start defence with Shrewsbury Town loss

Coventry v Shrewsbury
Coventry were relegated to League Two soon after their EFL Trophy final win at Wembley in April

Holders Coventry City began the defence of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 3-2 home defeat by 10-man Shrewsbury Town.

The Sky Blues, who beat Oxford in last season's Wembley final, came from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 before Joe Riley's last-gasp free-kick won it for Town.

Newcastle United, who won 2-1 at Crewe, were the only one of the seven invited teams in action to win on Tuesday.

Ex-England midfielder Jack Rodwell played 90 minutes as Sunderland Under-21s lost 3-1 at Scunthorpe United.

Rodwell, 26, who won the last of his three international caps against Brazil in 2013, was making his first competitive appearance of the season after recovering from a combination of illness and injury.

Fellow first-team squad members Lynden Gooch, Donald Love and Adam Matthews also started for the Black Cats, whose match was briefly interrupted when the sprinkler system at Glanford Park sprang into action early in the second half.

Stoke City Under-21s included Scotland international Charlie Adam in their starting line-up at Ewood Park as the Potters lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers.

There were several impressive away wins among Tuesday's 22 group matches, including Oxford's 6-2 success at Stevenage and a 5-1 win for Bristol Rovers at Wycombe.

Tuesday 29th August 2017

  • Forest Green2Newport0
    FT
  • Peterborough2Southampton U210
    FT
  • Fleetwood3Leicester City U210
    FT
  • Colchester2Reading U212
    FTColchester United win 6-5 on penalties
  • Gillingham2Southend1
    FT
  • Wycombe1Bristol Rovers5
    FT
  • Exeter1Yeovil3
    FT
  • Scunthorpe3Sunderland U211
    FT
  • MK Dons2Brighton and Hove Albion U210
    FT
  • Stevenage2Oxford Utd6
    FT
  • Northampton1Cambridge1
    FTNorthampton Town win 5-4 on penalties
  • Morecambe0Carlisle2
    FT
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood11003033
2Carlisle11002023
3Morecambe100102-20
4Leicester City U21100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool10101101
2Wigan10101101
3Accrington00000000
4Middlesbrough U2100000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn11001013
2Bury00000000
3Rochdale00000000
4Stoke City U21100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle United U2111002113
2Oldham10100001
3Port Vale10100001
4Crewe100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury11003213
2Walsall00000000
3West Bromwich Albion U2100000000
4Coventry100123-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bradford11004223
2Manchester City U2110101102
3Rotherham10101101
4Chesterfield100124-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City11003123
2Notts County11002113
3Everton U21100112-10
4Mansfield100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe11003123
2Doncaster10101101
3Grimsby10101101
4Sunderland U21100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Charlton11002023
2Fulham U2110103302
3Portsmouth10103301
4Crawley100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham11002113
2Colchester10102201
3Reading U2110102201
4Southend100112-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol Rovers11005143
2West Ham United U2111003213
3Swindon100123-10
4Wycombe100115-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil11003123
2Plymouth10102202
3Chelsea U2110102201
4Exeter100113-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green11002023
2Swansea City U2111002113
3Cheltenham100112-10
4Newport100102-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon11004313
2Luton10102202
3Tottenham Hotspur U2110102201
4Barnet100134-10

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd11006243
2MK Dons11002023
3Brighton and Hove Albion U21100102-20
4Stevenage100126-40

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough11002023
2Cambridge10101101
3Northampton10101101
4Southampton U21100102-20
