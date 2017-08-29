Checkatrade Trophy: Coventry City start defence with Shrewsbury Town loss

Coventry were relegated to League Two soon after their EFL Trophy final win at Wembley in April

Holders Coventry City began the defence of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 3-2 home defeat by 10-man Shrewsbury Town.

The Sky Blues, who beat Oxford in last season's Wembley final, came from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 before Joe Riley's last-gasp free-kick won it for Town.

Newcastle United, who won 2-1 at Crewe, were the only one of the seven invited teams in action to win on Tuesday.

Ex-England midfielder Jack Rodwell played 90 minutes as Sunderland Under-21s lost 3-1 at Scunthorpe United.

Rodwell, 26, who won the last of his three international caps against Brazil in 2013, was making his first competitive appearance of the season after recovering from a combination of illness and injury.

Fellow first-team squad members Lynden Gooch, Donald Love and Adam Matthews also started for the Black Cats, whose match was briefly interrupted when the sprinkler system at Glanford Park sprang into action early in the second half.

Stoke City Under-21s included Scotland international Charlie Adam in their starting line-up at Ewood Park as the Potters lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers.

There were several impressive away wins among Tuesday's 22 group matches, including Oxford's 6-2 success at Stevenage and a 5-1 win for Bristol Rovers at Wycombe.