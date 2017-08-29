Joshua King: Bournemouth striker signs new four-year contract
Bournemouth striker Joshua King has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club.
King, 25, was the Cherries' top scorer last season as they came ninth - the highest finish in their history.
His 16 league goals, including 13 between January and May, meant he was linked with Tottenham in the summer.
"There was a lot of talk during the summer but I always made it clear I wanted to stay here," the Norway international told the club website.
