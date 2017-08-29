Will Randall: Forest Green Rovers sign Wolves winger on loan

Will Randall (left) played at Swindon under Mark Cooper, who gave him his professional debut as a 17-year-old

Forest Green Rovers have signed Will Randall on a season-long loan from Wolves, who have given the winger a new two-year contract.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the Championship side, but has played in the EFL Trophy.

He started his career at Swindon, playing nine league games, and spent time on loan at Walsall last season.

"It's a position we've been looking for and I'm sure he'll do really well here," said Rovers boss Mark Cooper.

