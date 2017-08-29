Sam Stubbs: Crewe Alexandra sign Wigan Athletic defender on loan

From the section

Sam Stubbs could make his Crewe debut against Grimsby on Saturday

Defender Sam Stubbs has joined League Two side Crewe Alexandra on loan from Wigan Athletic until January.

The 18-year-old, son of ex-Everton, Celtic and Bolton defender Alan Stubbs, made his professional debut for Wigan in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

The Liverpool-born player was with Everton himself before joining Wigan's academy at the age of 14.

Stubbs signed a first-team contract this summer, but will stay with Crewe until 10 January.

