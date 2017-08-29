Irish Premiership: Rory Donnelly makes Cliftonville return

Rory Donnelly joined Swansea from Cliftonville in 2011 after impressing in the Irish League

Rory Donnelly is back at Cliftonville after the former Swansea and Gillingham striker signed a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old moved from the Reds to Premier League side Swansea in 2011 and joined Gillingham four years later.

"It's great to be back - I've been training with the squad for a couple of weeks and it's good to get the deal over the line," said Donnelly.

"I was always going to come home to Cliftonville - it was always going to be my team."