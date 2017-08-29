EFL Trophy: Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Newport County

From the section

Goals from Dan Wishart and Luke James gave Forest Green a winning start to the EFL Trophy Southern Group E.

Wishart out-sprinted Newport defender David Pipe before beating James while James scored his first goal for the club late in the game.

Rovers goalkeeper Sam Russell made two second half saves from long range efforts by Dan Butler and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin.

County's Joe Quigley also had a header cleared off the line.

But it was not enough to prevent the win for a Rovers team showing eight changes, compared to County's eight.