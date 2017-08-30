Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Roberts, Scotland, Snodgrass

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are weighing up a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Odsonne Edouard. Brendan Rodgers is keen to add a striker to his squad before Thursday's transfer deadline. Edouard, 19, spent the bulk of last season on loan at PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Toulouse.

Robert Snodgrass wants to repay the faith shown in him by Gordon Strachan for keeping him in his Scotland plans. The midfielder ended a miserable spell at West Ham by joining Aston Villa on a season-long loan in his search for first-team football. (Various)

Russell Martin has urged his Scotland team-mates to re-ignite their World Cup qualification campaign by beating Lithuania in Vilnius on Friday. "We've got a chance to build up some momentum here." (Various)

Patrick Roberts, after returning to Celtic on loan from parent club Manchester City, has refused to rule out a permanent move to Scotland's top flight. (Various)

New Hearts manager Craig Levein expects players to leave Tynecastle before the transfer window closes but does not expect Jamie Walker to be one of them.

"I don't know where the Jamie Walker situation is going," said Levein. "Have there been any fresh bids? No. As of now, Rangers have not made any other offers for Jamie." (Various)

Lithuania boss Edgaras Jankauskas says Friday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland will play second fiddle to basketball. The former Hearts star believes a Eurobasket tie in Israel against Georgia the night before will generate more interest than the World Cup encounter. (Scottish Sun)

Striker Leigh Griffiths is the maverick to help Scotland qualify for a major finals for the first time since France 98, according to former Scotland defender Stephen McManus. "He's the guy who can make the difference," says McManus. (Various)

Craig Levein has taken full responsibility for Ian Cathro's failed tenure - and has set his sights on restoring Hearts' fortunes in Scotland's top flight. (Various)

Defender Jason Denayer has been linked with a return to Celtic ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline. The Manchester City defender, who spent a spell at Celtic Park during Ronny Deila's reign, is out of favour at City and has also been linked with Galatasaray. (Daily Mail)

Hearts winger Jamie Walker remains hopeful a move to Rangers can be agreed before the transfer deadline. However, Rangers will not make another bid unless the Edinburgh club lower their £1m valuation of the player. (The Herald)

Norwich City have agreed a fee with Newcastle for Scotland defender Grant Hanley as they seek to tackle a porous defence which has conceded 15 goals in their opening seven games this season. (The Herald)

Nothing other than winning a title can be considered a success at Glasgow Warriors this season, according to new head coach Dave Rennie. (The National)