Eberechi Eze: Wycombe Wanderers sign QPR teenager on loan until January

Eberechi Eze was with Fulham and Millwall's academy before joining QPR in August 2016

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze on loan until 2 January.

The 19-year-old made his sole senior appearance in last season's FA Cup defeat by Blackburn Rovers, but lasted just 18 minutes before he came off with injury.

"He's an exciting player to watch and someone who can make things happen," boss Gareth Ainsworth told Wycombe's website.

Meanwhile, striker Paul Hayes has left the club after 126 appearances.

His 33 goals for the Chairboys included two in last season's 4-3 defeat at Tottenham.

