Northern Ireland U211Albania U210

European Under-21 Championship, Group Two: Northern Ireland U21 1-0 Albania U21

Northern Ireland's Under-21s celebrate after Liam Donnelly's injury-time penalty
Northern Ireland lead Group Two on a maximum six points although favourites Spain have yet to play

Liam Donnelly's late penalty earned Northern Ireland a 1-0 win over Albania in the European Under-21 Championship qualifier at Mourneview Park.

Donnelly netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time to maintain Northern Ireland's 100% record in Group Two after the opening 2-1 win over Estonia.

Hartlepool United defender Donnelly also scored a late penalty to win the qualifier in Estonia.

Northern Ireland Under-21s failed to win a game in their previous campaign.

However, new manager Ian Baraclough has turned around the team's fortunes dramatically since being appointed in May.

Donnelly's penalty in Thursday's win at the Lurgan venue came after Albanian midfielder Keidi Bare had been sent off.

The game looked set to be heading for stalemate before Paul Smyth, QPR's recent signing from Linfield, won the penalty.

Earlier, chances had been few and far between with the hosts' best efforts coming from David Parkhouse and Smyth.

Albania also went close on 68 minutes when a header from Fiorin Durmishaj looped inches over the crossbar.

The Northern Ireland Under-21s will be back in action on Tuesday night when they are away to Slovakia who, along with group favourites Spain, have yet to start their campaign.

