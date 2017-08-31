Match ends, France 4, Netherlands 0.
France 4-0 Netherlands
Thomas Lemar scored twice and Kylian Mbappe once as France thrashed 10-man Netherlands in Paris to go top of World Cup qualifying Group A.
Antoine Griezmann gave France the lead before Monaco's Lemar scored a 25-yard spectacular and a tap-in.
Mbappe, who joined Paris St-Germain from Monaco on Thursday, added another.
Cristiano Ronaldo became Europe's all-time record scorer in World Cup qualifiers with a hat-trick as Portugal beat the Faroe Islands 4-1 in Group B.
Group A - Griezmann controversy breeds Dutch despair
France had looked well on course to win Group A until losing in Sweden in June, but recovered well in a dominant performance against the Netherlands.
It was Lemar who was the centre of attention, on the day that Arsenal attempted to complete a late deal to sign him from Monaco.
The first of the France forward's two goals was superb, a 25-yard first-time shot steered into the top corner after a weak Dutch clearance.
His second was much easier, a tap into an empty net following Griezmann's break as Dick Advocaat's side lost their discipline.
Griezmann had given Didier Deschamps' side a 14th-minute advantage, slotting under Jasper Cillessen after playing a one-two with Olivier Giroud.
The Atletico Madrid striker, however, was involved in controversy when his theatrical fall led to Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman being sent off for a second bookable offence after an hour.
A furious Strootman remonstrated with the France forward before leaving the field, and could only watch as Lemar's double made it 3-0, before Mbappe finished stylishly following an exchange of passes with Griezmann for his first international goal.
Defeat leaves the Netherlands, who replaced Danny Blind with Advocaat after an awful start to their qualifying campaign, three points adrift of a play-off place with three matches left.
They dropped to fourth, but retain a chance of qualification largely thanks to Sweden's 3-2 defeat in Bulgaria, who go third after Ivaylo Chochev scored their winner 11 minutes from the end.
Luxembourg won a World Cup qualifier for only the fifth time in their history as they defeated Belarus 1-0.
Group B - Ronaldo a record-breaker
Real Madrid forward Ronaldo scored his 48th career hat-trick - and his fifth for his country - as Portugal beat the Faroe Islands 5-1 to strengthen their grip on the play-off spot in Group B.
He also moved clear of former Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko to become the highest European scorer in World Cup qualifying matches, taking his total to 29.
His first was his best, a stunning third-minute bicycle kick following a right-wing cross from Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.
Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira also scored for Portugal, who remain three points behind group leaders Switzerland, 3-0 winners over Andorra.
Hungary remain third, eight points behind Portugal with three matches remaining, after beating Latvia 3-1.
Group H - Hazard on target as Belgium hit nine
Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Meunier both scored hat-tricks as Belgium beat Gibraltar 9-0 despite playing a man short for 42 minutes.
Paris St-Germain right-back Meunier also provided four assists, setting up two of Manchester United striker Lukaku's three goals, while Chelsea's Eden Hazard also scored on his return from an ankle injury.
Belgium were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Axel Witsel, scorer of their fourth goal, was sent off for a dangerous challenge five minutes before half-time.
Gibraltar defender Erin Barnett was then sent off in the 82nd minute for a professional foul on Kevin De Bruyne, before Lukaku completed his hat-trick with the resulting penalty.
Roberto Martinez's side increased their lead at the top of Group H to six points after Greece, in second, were held 0-0 at home by Estonia.
It means Belgium will secure qualification for the finals in Russia if they win in Greece on Sunday.
Bosnia-Herzegovina missed the chance to move above Greece, letting slip a two-goal lead as they lost 3-2 in Cyprus.
The home side scored three goals in the final 25 minutes, with Pieros Sotiriou's deflected winner set up by Southend full-back Jason Demetriou.
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 19Sidibe
- 21Koscielny
- 5Umtiti
- 3KurzawaBooked at 85mins
- 6Pogba
- 13Kanté
- 11ComanSubstituted forLacazetteat 80'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7GriezmannBooked at 17minsSubstituted forFekirat 89'minutes
- 8Lemar
- 9GiroudSubstituted forMbappeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jallet
- 4Zouma
- 10Lacazette
- 12Thauvin
- 14Matuidi
- 15Rabiot
- 16Mandanda
- 17Digne
- 18Fekir
- 20Mbappe
- 22Kimpembe
- 23Areola
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Fosu-Mensah
- 3de Vrij
- 4Hoedt
- 5Blind
- 8Wijnaldum
- 6StrootmanBooked at 61mins
- 11Robben
- 10SneijderSubstituted forVilhenaat 45'minutes
- 7Promes
- 9JanssenSubstituted forvan Persieat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Veltman
- 13de Ligt
- 14Rekik
- 15Martins Indi
- 16Vilhena
- 17Depay
- 18Pröpper
- 19van Persie
- 20van Ginkel
- 21Dost
- 22Stekelenburg
- 23Zoet
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 4, Netherlands 0.
Goal!
Goal! France 4, Netherlands 0. Kylian Mbappe (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (Netherlands) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robin van Persie.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Nabil Fekir replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Goal!
Goal! France 3, Netherlands 0. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a fast break.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Booking
Layvin Kurzawa (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (France).
Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Alexandre Lacazette (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (France).
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (France).
Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (France).
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Kingsley Coman.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Kylian Mbappe replaces Olivier Giroud.
Kingsley Coman (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands).
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Netherlands 0. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands).
Offside, Netherlands. Quincy Promes tries a through ball, but Robin van Persie is caught offside.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, France. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Quincy Promes with a cross.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Robin van Persie replaces Vincent Janssen.