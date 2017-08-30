Benedikt Howedes: Schalke defender close to Juventus move

Benedikt Howedes played in Germany's 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final

Schalke's 2014 World Cup-winning defender Benedikt Howedes is having a medical at Italian champions Juventus.

Howedes, 29, has spent his career at Schalke and was captain of the German club for six years.

He was pictured on the Juventus website turning up for a medical on Wednesday.

A Juve statement said: "Benedikt Howedes has started his Juventus medical. The player arrived at around 10:00 CEST [09:00 BST], and is currently undergoing tests."

Howedes has played 44 times for Germany, including in the 2014 World Cup final when Joachim Low's side beat Argentina 1-0 in Rio.

Juventus, who reached last season's Champions League final, are seeking a seventh successive Serie A title.

They have started this season with back-to-back wins over Cagliari and Genoa, while Massimiliano Allegri's team have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Barcelona, Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon.