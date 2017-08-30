Kieran Gibbs: Arsenal full-back joins West Brom for £7m

Kieran Gibbs has played 10 times for England

West Brom have signed left-back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal on a four-year deal for a fee in the region of £7m.

The 27-year-old England international had also been in talks with Watford and Turkish side Galatasaray this summer.

Gibbs, who has been at Arsenal since the age of 14, is West Brom's fifth major signing of the summer transfer window.

"They've made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me," said Gibbs.

Gibbs has 10 England caps, the last coming in a 2-0 win over France in a friendly at Wembley in November 2015.

"We have recruited another quality addition; an England player with bags of experience at Premier League and Champions League level," said Albion chairman John Williams.

Since the end of last season West Brom have signed Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez, 28, for about £12m, Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi, 27, on a season-long loan deal, and former England midfielder Gareth Barry, 36, for an undisclosed fee.

Scotland winger Oliver Burke joined last week from German club RB Leipzig on a five-year contract for a reported fee of £15m.

The Baggies have also signed China striker Yuning Zhang, 20, who has started a two-year loan in Germany with Werder Bremen.