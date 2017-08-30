Conor Grant: Crewe Alexandra sign Everton midfielder on season's loan

Conor Grant's 21 games on loan for Doncaster last season included a goal against the Alex

Crewe Alexandra have signed Conor Grant from Everton on a season's loan.

The 22-year-old Liverpudlian had made his fifth loan move from Everton, during which he has amassed 63 first-team appearances at Motherwell, Doncaster (twice) and Ipswich.

Although the midfielder has played in the EFL Trophy for Everton's Under-23 side, he is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

Crewe have begun the season well, unbeaten in four League Two games.

Grant is Alex boss David Artell's eighth signing since the end of last season.

