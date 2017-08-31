Marvin Johnson: Middlesbrough sign Oxford United winger on three-year deal

Marvin Johnson (right) played for Oxford against Middlesbrough in last season's FA Cup fifth-round tie

Middlesbrough have signed winger Marvin Johnson from League One side Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

Johnson, 26, joins the Championship club on a three-year deal and will wear the number 21 shirt.

The former Motherwell and Kidderminster winger has one goal in three games this season, but has not featured in the last three matches.

He scored six goals in 52 games last season, to add to four in nine for Motherwell before his move to Oxford.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.