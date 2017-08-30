Jackson Irvine: Hull City sign Burton Albion midfielder for undisclosed fee

From the section

Jackson Irvine scored and was sent off for Burton in their 4-1 defeat at Hull City earlier this month

Hull City have signed Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Australia international scored 11 goals in 45 leagues games for the Brewers after joining from Ross County in July 2016.

He is the second player to join the Tigers this week after Wolves striker Nouha Dicko signed on Tuesday.

"I couldn't be happier and I'm excited to be starting the next chapter of my career," Irvine told the club website.

