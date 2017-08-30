Bristol City's Joe Morrell, Taylor Moore and Freddie Hinds join Cheltenham on loan

From the section

Freddie Hinds has scored twice for Bristol City this season

Cheltenham Town have signed Joe Morrell, Taylor Moore and Freddie Hinds on loan from Bristol City until 1 January.

Midfielder Morrell, 20, has made one appearance for City while Moore, also 20, ended last season on loan at Bury.

Striker Hinds, 18, joined Lee Johnson's side from Luton in January and has scored twice in three appearances.

The trio could make their debut for Cheltenham, managed by Johnson's father Gary, against Stevenage on Saturday.

