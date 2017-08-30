Adam Thompson: Bradford City sign Bury defender on loan

Adam Thompson's last appearance for Bury was the 4-1 defeat by Wigan

Bradford City have signed Bury defender Adam Thompson on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old joined the Shakers from Southend in the summer and has made three appearances for Lee Clark's side.

The former Watford man is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland.

"Centre-half is clearly a position where we have been looking to strengthen, so we are delighted to have him on board," boss Stuart McCall told the club website.

