Joost van Aken: Sheffield Wednesday sign Heerenveen defender for undisclosed fee

Joost van Aken made his Heerenveen debut against Ajax at the age of 19

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Heerenveen defender Joost van Aken for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old made 84 appearances in the Dutch top flight, scoring three times.

He could make his debut for the Owls in the home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 9 September.

"I think in my situation this would be the best step in my career to become a better player," Van Aken told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It was very important to me to join a team that was ambitious and I want to be part of the team going up to the Premier League.

"From when I heard they were interested I was totally convinced that I wanted to come here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.