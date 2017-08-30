Joost van Aken: Sheffield Wednesday sign Heerenveen defender for undisclosed fee
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Heerenveen defender Joost van Aken for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.
The 23-year-old made 84 appearances in the Dutch top flight, scoring three times.
He could make his debut for the Owls in the home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 9 September.
"I think in my situation this would be the best step in my career to become a better player," Van Aken told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"It was very important to me to join a team that was ambitious and I want to be part of the team going up to the Premier League.
"From when I heard they were interested I was totally convinced that I wanted to come here."
