Nacer Chadli: West Brom winger wants Swansea City transfer

West Bromwich Albion winger Nacer Chadli wants to join Swansea City.

The Swans have been interested in the 28-year-old Belgium player since 2013 but have yet to agree on a fee.

The club also want to bring striker Wilfried Bony back from Manchester City, with head coach Paul Clement saying he expects to sign at least two players before Thursday's deadline.

Meanwhile Premier League champions Chelsea are hopeful of signing Swans forward Fernando Llorente.

The 32-year-old, who was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals, played for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Juventus in the 2013-14 season.

The Spain striker moved to the Liberty Stadium from Sevilla last summer but has yet to play this season after suffering a broken arm in a cycling accident during a family holiday.

Bony was sold to Manchester City for a fee worth up to £28m in 2015.

The Ivory Coast forward, 28, has scored eight goals in 46 appearances for Manchester City - more than half of which came as a substitute - and spent last season on loan at Stoke.

Chadli has since fallen out of favour with the Baggies - who value him at £25m - following an argument with manager Tony Pulis.

The Swans are also targeting a surprise loan deal for Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Renato Sanches.