Warrenpoint to investigate racial abuse claim in League Cup tie

TJ Murray played in the Carrick Rangers team which lost to Ballymena in last season's League Cup final

Warrenpoint Town Football Club has confirmed it is investigating an incident during a League Cup match against Lurgan Celtic when one of its players was allegedly racially abused.

Following a verbal exchange with an opposing player Warrenpoint player TJ Murray walked off the pitch but did eventually return to play out the game.

The club are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

It is understood they are considering making a formal complaint to the IFA.

Warrenpoint won the game at their Milltown ground 4-1 to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

Before joining Warrenpoint, Murray, 22, also played for other Irish League clubs, Carrick Rangers and Linfield.