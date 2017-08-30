BBC Sport - NI League Cup: Linfield debutant Louis Rooney grabs hat-trick in win over Whites
Rooney marks Linfield debut with hat-trick
New Linfield striker Louis Rooney marks his debut for the league champions by scoring a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Lisburn Distillery in the second round of the League Cup.
Matthew Clarke, Andrew Mitchell and Josh Robinson were also on target for the Blues at Windsor Park.
Linfield manager David Healy expresses his satisfaction with the manner of his side's victory.