Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool agree £40m deal for Arsenal midfielder

Liverpool have agreed a £40m deal to sign Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 24-year-old rejected a move to Chelsea on Tuesday after a fee had been agreed.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has started each of Arsenal's four games so far this season despite telling manager Arsene Wenger he would not sign a new contract.

He has made 198 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Southampton in August 2011.

The fee would have been Liverpool's club record deal, but the Reds have agreed to sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita next summer for £48m.

