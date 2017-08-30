Michael Ledger: Sunderland defender joins Hartlepool United for 2017-18 season

From the section

Michael Ledger played for Viking Stavanger

Sunderland defender Michael Ledger will spend the 2017-18 season on loan at National League side Hartlepool United.

The 20-year-old centre-back is yet to make a first-team appearance at the Stadium of Light, but did feature in last season's under-21 EFL Trophy side.

He also played 13 games for Norwegian Premier League club Viking Stavanger over the summer.

Consett-born Ledger will be available for Pools' home game against Maidstone United on Saturday.

