Stuart Dallas: Leeds United winger signs new three-year deal

Stuart Dallas played for Northern Ireland in Euro 2016

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has signed a new three-year deal.

The 26-year-old Northern Ireland international would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

He has scored eight goals in 80 league appearances for the Elland Road side since joining from Brentford in August 2015.

"I'm happy here and it's where I want to be. I feel as if I'm going to be part of something special this season," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's exciting to be part of what's going on here and hopefully we can push on now.

"I knew I was going to be linked with a few teams but this is where I call home and it was an easy decision to stay."